NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Monster Giannis deals to jump-start Bucks into rebuild
Giannis in Golden State
Even though the Golden State Warriors are off to a great start to the season, I'd have to imagine that if the opportunity to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo presented itself, they would jump at it. With how the Warriors have looked each of the past two seasons, Giannis wouldn't be jumping on a super team. He'd very much be considered a savior for the team as this core's championship window has pretty much closed. If Giannis is open to a trade to the Warriors, they have the assets to get something done.
For salary purposes, Andrew Wiggins would likely have to be included in a deal. It's not a move that makes a ton of sense for the Milwaukee Bucks, but perhaps he's a player who could provide value for the team down the line. In addition to Wiggins, the Warriors could include De'Anthony Melton, also due to salary purposes. In building out the heart of this deal, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski would be the glue of a trade coming together between the two sides.
Kuminga is a restricted free agent after this season but is a talented wing who hasn't hit his ceiling as a player. Podziemski is a player the Warriors considered to be an untouchable in trade talks for Lauri Markkanen this past offseason but that completley changes if the target becomes Giannis. Podziemski and Kuminga could be intriguing building blocks for the Bucks as they pivot toward a new rebuilding of their roster. To add some icing to this deal, the Warriors could throw in two future first-round picks (2025, 2027).
If this deal were to go through, the Warriors would be sitting pretty with a revamped core of Steph Curry, Giannis, and Draymond Green. The play of Buddy Hield early on in the season could cushion the blow of losing Wiggins and Podziemski and the hope would be that they still have enough to compete in the Western Conference. The Bucks would have a new young core centered around Podziemski and Kuminga, with a couple of potentially valuable future first-round picks coming from Golden State.