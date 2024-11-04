NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Monster Giannis deals to jump-start Bucks into rebuild
Miami finally lands Giannis
It's no surprise that the Miami Heat would be one of the preferred destinations of Giannis Antetokounmpo. They're practically on every star's list that becomes available for trade. The problem isn't that Miami can't attract stars; it's that they can't put together a good enough package to trade for one. That's what has plagued this team over the last few years, and was on full display last offseason when they whiffed in their pursuit of Damian Lillard. If Giannis wants to play in Miami, there's a path toward the Heat getting a deal done, but could be complicated.
Miami could theoretically put together a package that makes sense without Bam Adebayo included but it wouldn't be all that enticing for the Bucks unless they'd want a package centered around Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. I have a hard time believing they would. That's why I almost have to include Bam in a hypothetical deal for Giannis, especially considering the Heat only has two tradable future first-round picks in their bag of assets. Beginning this offer with Bam and Kel'el Ware is probably a good place to start for the Heat.
After that, it could get complicated. Miami could include two throwaway players like Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith for salary purposes. If they truly wanted to blow the Bucks away with an offer, they could include JJJ. But I do believe they'd want to keep him if they could and it's not necessary if Bam is involved in the deal. After that, the Heat could include their two tradable future first-round picks (2029, 2031) to make this deal that much more attractive for the Bucks in the long run.
The Heat would have a core centered around Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Giannis with a solid supporting cast in Terry Rozier, JJJ, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jovic. Would that be a talented enough of a team to compete for a title in the Eastern Conference? Who knows. But, at this point, it's worth the Heat tinkering with their core. The Bucks would get a new centerpiece of a rebuild in Bam and another solid young, promising big in Ware. Those two future first-round picks from the Heat could also prove to be increasingly valuable in a few years.