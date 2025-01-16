NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Non-Suns teams Jimmy Butler should be open to joining

Denver Nuggets

Earlier this season, in an almost shocking manner, it was reported that the Denver Nuggets were open to the idea of dramatically retooling their championship core. Of all the players the Nuggets could've been linked to, it was surprising to see Zach LaVine's name pop up. Nevertheless, at that point, it became clear that the Nuggets were open to a potential huge shake-up of their roster. Even though the Nuggets have looked like a better team over the last couple of months, I can't help but wonder if they could still have some interest in shaking up their core.

If so, Jimmy Butler seems like a natural potential trade target. And if the Nuggets are interested in a move for Jimmy, Jimmy should absolutely be interested in a potential trade to Denver. The Nuggets are the definition of a team that could be considered a Jimmy move away from emerging as a huge favorite to win the 2025 NBA Title. Jimmy would be a natural fit next to Jamal Murray and could help remove significant pressure off the shoulders of Nikola Jokic. In theory, this is a deal that would make a ton of sense for both sides.

How feasible is a Jimmy Butler trade?

The big question is whether the Nuggets would be able to cobble together a good enough offer for the Miami Heat to seriously consider. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure I have the answer to that question. Michael Porter Jr. would certainly have to be involved but I'm not sure how willing the Heat are to embrace the last few years of his contract. And because of Denver's natural lack of draft capital, it could make for an increasingly difficult deal to get done. Almost certainly, a third or fourth team would have to be involved.

It may not still be the case, but if the Nuggets are looking for a blockbuster move to shake up their championship core, Jimmy should be the target. And if the Nuggets are open to it, so should Jimmy. He would be in a great position to win the first NBA Championship of his career if he were to embrace a trade to the Nuggets. Would he do that? I'd be surprised. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't change his tune as the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches.