NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Perfect bigs Lakers should target after Luka Doncic move

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

At some point soon, Mitchell Robinson is set to return to the lineup for the New York Knicks. After suffering an injury in the postseason last year, Robinson has missed the entire first half of the season. However, assuming that he's set to be healthy relatively soon, there's a chance he could emerge as a natural trade candidate for the New York Knicks - especially now that Karl-Anthony Towns is likely going to demand most of the minutes for the team at the center position when it matters most.

In theory, it would make sense for the Knicks to keep Robinson on the roster and have him as insurance behind KAT. However, at the same time, it would benefit the Knicks to trade his large contract at the deadline in hopes of adding depth to other parts of the roster. At the very least, it's certainly an idea. If that's a path the Knicks end up taking, it could make sense for a center-needy team like the Los Angeles Lakers to step up to the plate.

The big question about Mitchell Robinson: If the Lakers were to pursue a player like Robinson, it would not come without some concerns. At the top of it all is the injury issues that Robinson has had to battle through over the last few years. I'm not sure how smart it would be for the Lakers to add an injury-prone center at the deadline, especially considering how much of a need it is at the moment. In theory, he would be a natural fit for the team.

Robinson is a strong rim protector and can be a filler on the offensive end of the floor. In 31 regular season games last year, Robinson averaged six points and nine rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the field. Considering Robinson is on a pretty affordable deal that will expire after the 2025-26 season, this would not be that taxing of a contract for the Lakers to absorb. The question is, can the Lakers trust Robinson's health?