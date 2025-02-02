NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Perfect bigs Lakers should target after Luka Doncic move

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

In what could be defined as a pipe dream target for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the team almost has to continue to check in on Walker Kessler. As the Utah Jazz continue to figure out their future, it's only natural to wonder if they'd be willing to move on from Kessler. As good as he's been for the Jazz, it's unlikely he's considered to be a foundational piece for the franchise moving forward. If the Lakers could pry him away from Utah, it could make all the difference for the team down the stretch.

In the midst of a career year, Kessler is averaging 11 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 72 percent shooting from the field. As a strong rim protector and monster on the boards, there's reason to believe that Kessler could be the missing piece for the Lakers in the frontcourt. While the Lakers could be looking for more of an offensive weapon, Kessler does check a lot of the boxes of what you want in a prototypical big in today's evolving NBA.

The big question about Walker Kessler: There are likely some questions about Kessler's overall ceiling as a center. However, that wouldn't be much of a problem for the Lakers as long as LeBron James and Luka Doncic are playing at a high level. But as soon as they would need some offensive assistance in the frontcourt, that's where the gamble for Kessler could end up leaving much to be desired.

Overall, I still don't believe that the Jazz would be willing to trade Kessler right now. Could that change in the offseason depending on what happens at the 2025 NBA Draft? Absolutely. However, the Lakers should continue to try and press their luck. They were able to get Luka away from the Mavs. Maybe they could use some of their magic to snag Kessler away from the Jazz over the next few days.