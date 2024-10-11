NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that should take a risk and trade for Mitchell Robinson
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are heading into the season with the intent of playing small with Draymond Green likely starting at the center position, but I can't help but wonder how much more flexibility the team could be by adding a defensive-minded center like Mitchell Robinson. Again, it would be a mid-season acquisition and it would be unlikely for him to play a big role this year for whoever trades for him. However, Robinson could be another strong young piece that could benefit from the developmental system in place.
The Warriors are another team that doesn't necessarily need huge offensive output from the center position and would benefit from a rim protector in the middle. Over the course of his career, that's essentially what Robinson has been. He could be exactly what the Warriors need off the bench this season while also providing some upside in the future.
There are other concerns for the Warriors heading into the start of the season but adding a center may not be that outlandish of an idea for the team at the trade deadline.