NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that should take a risk and trade for Mitchell Robinson
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are another team that could be in the market for a new starting center at some point this season. Because it's probably a scenario that awaits them during the offseason, with Brook Lopez coming off the books, perhaps it's something they look to address before the summer. Even more so if Lopez looks like a player that is continuing to fall off as he inches closer to the end of his career. Mitchell Robinson could make a ton of sense for the Bucks. Milwaukee largely needs a defensive-minded presence and even though Robinson has left a bit to be desired offensively, he's proven to be a defensive anchor in the paint.
Robinson would not be the offensive threat that Lopez has evolved into over the last few seasons with the Bucks, but there could still be value in what Robinson brings on the defensive end of the floor.
Of course, if the Bucks were to make such a deal, they'd have to include Lopez in any trade. Is Milwaukee ready - or willing - to make that type of swap? It could be a risk because of Robinson's injury history but at this point in their respective careers, it would be viewed as an upgrade.