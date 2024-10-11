NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that should take a risk and trade for Mitchell Robinson
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading into the season with plenty of uncertainty at the center position. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news when he essentially said that Herb Jones is going to act as the team's starting center this season. While playing exceptionally small could help the Pelicans get some advantages from time to time, I'm not sure how sustainable of a game plan that could be over the course of a season and into the NBA Playoffs. Because of their lack of depth at the center position, it could open the door for their willingness to target a player such as Mitchell Robinson at the trade deadline.
If Robinson can prove he is healthy, perhaps there's a deal that could work for the Pelicans as they would be looking to add a starting caliber center ahead of the stretch run. The Pelicans wouldn't need to look for an offensive-minded center with all the talent they already have in their starting 5, and Mitchell could fit that role as a defensive presence.
Adding Mitchell (or any other center) at the trade deadline would not come as a huge surprise for the Pelicans, especially if it becomes clear that Yves Missi isn't ready to contribute this season.