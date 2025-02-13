NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Way-too-early offseason favorites for Kevin Durant

Dallas Mavericks

Looking across the league to find teams that would theoretically be interested in pursuing Kevin Durant during the offseason, you can't help but wonder if the Dallas Mavericks could be one of the teams in the conversation. After making the bold swap of Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, there's a huge hole on the wing that the Mavs need to fill at some point in the not-so-distant future. Heading into the offseason, KD could make a lot of sense for the Mavs.

In theory, a trio of Kyrie Irving, KD, and Anthony Davis would make a ton of sense for Dallas. It'd be a great basketball fit if the Mavs could figure out how to make it work. But that's where the problem lies - trying to make the money work all around while also putting together a package that the Phoenix Suns would seriously consider accepting. If there is a path toward pulling off a trade, it would be unwise for the Mavs not to explore it.

If the Mavs are going to be proven right in deciding against keeping Luka long-term, they're probably going to have to win a championship fairly soon. Anything short of that will be viewed as a disappointment. And even then, there could be a shot that the Mavs are still considered the "losers" in the blockbuster deal depending on what Luka is able to accomplish during his time in Los Angeles. Heading into the offseason, I'd be shocked if Dallas didn't explore a potential trade for KD.

Heading into the offseason, it will be interesting to see how the situation plays out for KD in Phoenix. With how things have evolved this season, a trade is probably best for all sides involved. However, as we've seen time and time again in the Association, that can often be easier said than done. At least for now, things do seem to be trending toward a KD trade taking place at some point this offseason. The question is, which team will make the bold move to trade for the soon-to-be 37-year-old superstar?