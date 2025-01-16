NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Low-profile deadline candidates who could be game changers

NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a closer look at five low-profile deadline candidates that could be game changers during the second half of the season.

With the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, it's only natural to begin to speculate on some of the bigger names that could eventually be on the move. However, generally speaking, there aren't a ton of big names that end up being traded at the deadline. Most of the time, it's the "smaller" names that end up driving the hype of the deadline. In anticipation of that quite possibly being the case once again, let's explore five "low-profile" deadline candidates that could emerge as complete game-changers for new teams in the second half of the season.

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets

If it wasn't clear before, the trade of Nick Richards tells us exactly how the Charlotte Hornets are probably going to operate in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. At this point, it would be surprising if the team didn't explore more opportunities to trade some of their more veteran talent. One player who could certainly benefit another team heading into the second half of the season is Cody Martin.

Martin may not be a household name in the league (being the less-known of the two Martin brothers) but there's reason to believe that he can offer value to a playoff team down the stretch. During his 34 games played this season, Martin is averaging eight points and five rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field. At 29 years old, he could be a player in search of a fresh opportunity at this point in his career.

Why Cody Martin could be a trade deadline game changer: Any team looking for some veteran depth could look in the direction of Martin. He's a versatile player who has shown the ability to be an effective 3-and-D player, even at this point in his career. With just one year on his contract after this season, Martin could be viewed as a player who could give a playoff team a two-year rental. He may not be a marquee name but he can play a glue-guy role off the bench for a contender still at this point in his career.