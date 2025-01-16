NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Low-profile deadline candidates who could be game changers

Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers

Just a few years ago, Robert Williams III was considered one of the rising young big men in the league. Injuries got in the way of a player who was emerging as one of the premier defensive players in the league. However, now that he's shown a bit more of an ability to remain healthy, he's slowly rebuilding his reputation across the league. As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to lean into their young core, it's natural for a player like Williams to emerge as somewhat of an odd man out in the team's frontcourt.

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, it's pretty easy to see why he could be on the chopping block for the team. In 12 games played so far this season, Williams is averaging seven points and five rebounds per game on 72 percent shooting from the field. If teams are sold on his ability to remain healthy, Williams could emerge as a strong addition to a playoff hopeful in need of some frontcourt depth.

Why Robert Williams III could be a trade deadline game changer: Williams may not be a full-time starter in the NBA at the moment but he could realistically emerge as a strong spot-starter or contributor off the bench. Any team that is looking for a big-man option off the bench could consider Williams. Again, I'm not sure he should be considered any team's primary option at the center position but in the right role (probably in spurts off the bench), Williams could be a strong candidate at the deadline.

If there is any sudden hesitation on trading for Williams, it will probably revolve around his contract. Williams still has one more year remaining on his contract after this season and is due $13.2 million. It's not a huge payday but there could be some natural concern from teams trading for Williams if they're not sold he can remain healthy. Williams at full strength was a huge weapon in the frontcourt. The problem is, I'm not sure he's been 100 percent healthy since the initial knee injury back in 2022.