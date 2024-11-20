NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make bold play for Cam Thomas
Denver Nuggets
Through the first month-plus of the regular season, not everything has gone as planned for the Denver Nuggets. Even though the team has begun to play better of late, there are still plenty of uncertainties revolving around this team. They clearly need more depth and could benefit from an offensive-minded addition to the bench. With Jamal Murray as the starting point guard, it's hard to imagine that the undersized Cam Thomas would get the nod as a starter. However, he could be viewed as a huge asset off the bench for Denver.
Considering the asking price for Thomas wouldn't be huge considering his contract situation with his impending free agency, this could be the type of target that the Nuggets could seemingly strike a deal for. Denver doesn't need a player to come in and save the day but they do need something that could come and spark the team as they look to reemerge as a championship contender in the Western Conference. The hope was that Russell Westbrook would be that this season. So far, that hasn't panned out that well.
What role Cam Thomas would play
But that's where an addition like Thomas could pay dividends. If there's one thing we know about Thomas, it's that he can score the basketball. With one of the lowest-scoring bench units in the league, Thomas would come in and be a strong addition almost automatically. If the Nuggets could add one of the best sixth men in the league at the midway point of the season, it would completely change the outlook for the team.
As Denver attempts to keep their championship window open, a move for Thomas could look more and more appealing as the season goes on. This would almost certainly be a "rental" type of move for the remainder of the season because they probably wouldn't be able to retain him in free agency during the offseason. However, if this move would result in a championship or another deep run in the postseason, it could certainly be viewed as a worthwhile gamble at the NBA Trade Deadline.