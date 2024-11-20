NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make bold play for Cam Thomas
New York Knicks
After the moves the New York Knicks made during the offseason, it's no surprise that many consider them to be one of the bigger disappointments after a slow start to the season. But as the Knicks do begin to climb out of the early-season inconsistency, I'm not sure if this team is quite ready to go on a championship run just yet. With one of the least consistent bench units in the league, it would be wise for the front office to look to solidify their depth before the second half of the season. One way in which they could accomplish that is by making a bold move for Cam Thomas.
Because of their financial situation, this move would almost certainly work as a rental. In fact, the argument could be made that any contender who is interested in Thomas would be operating under the same premise. But if using Thomas as a rental results in a championship run, I'm sure that's an exchange the Knicks would be willing to take - especially considering how aggressive they were during the offseason. The Knicks are ready to compete for a title and are willing to do almost anything to get there.
What role Cam Thomas would play
Looking at the biggest needs for the Knicks, Thomas would almost certainly settle in as a sixth man for the team. Without much consistency off the bench, Thomas would be a pleasant surprise for the Knicks. With Jalen Brunson as the starting point guard, bringing Thomas off the bench would give this team relentless offensive pressure from the guard position. With the skill set that Thomas has on that end of the floor, guarding the Knicks would be considered borderline impossible for opponents.
Thomas would still get his minutes and perhaps could even play some next to Brunson in the lineup. The addition of Thomas would give Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau even more flexibility with his starting unit and the team some added depth as they look to remain fresh throughout the course of the season. The Knicks have the assets to make such a move even though it would be considered to be a short-sighted one. If the Knicks want to go all-in on winning a championship, this is the type of move to expect the front office to pursue at the NBA Trade Deadline.