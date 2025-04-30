NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that can resurrect Ja Morant's superstar career arc

NBA Trade Rumors: If Ja Morant is going to be traded, there are a few teams that could be considered a best-case scenario landing spot.

After a relatively strong first half of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies' year came to a crashing end. On February 6, the Grizzlies were 35-16 and had the second-best record in the Western Conference. However, the team would close the season by losing 18 of their last 31 games. The Grizzlies would fire head coach Taylor Jenkins and finish as the 8th seed in the standings.

As the Grizzlies trend in the wrong direction, big questions linger for the team heading into the offseason. In fact, general manager Zach Kleiman hinted at the idea of big changes for the Grizzlies this offseason, especially if they want to reemerge as a legit contender in the near future. One of those possible changes could revolve around the future of Ja Morant. Over the past few days, the trade whispers centered around Morant have begun to grow louder.

At this point, it does seem as if there's a very realistic possibility that the Grizzlies could explore trading Morant this summer. If that does happen, there are at least five teams that could make sense for the All-Star guard.

Orlando Magic

If the Grizzlies were to place Morant on the trade block, the Orlando Magic is not necessarily one team that would quickly come to mind as a potential landing spot. However, there is a pretty big need at the point guard position for the Magic heading into the offseason. If the Magic could add a player like Morant to lead the offense alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, it could go a long way in establishing this team as a legit contender in the Eastern Conference heading into next season.

Whether the Magic could compile a package that the Grizzlies would be asking for is an entirely different question. However, from a pure talent perspective, the Magic could be exactly what Morant needs to jump-start the next chapter of his career (if it were to come to that this offseason).