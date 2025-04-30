NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that can resurrect Ja Morant's superstar career arc

Chicago Bulls

With the way things are trending in Chicago, this team is getting in a position to pay Josh Giddey a big contract this summer. But if there's a way the Chicago Bulls can get out from paying Giddey the big contract and, instead, acquire a superstar player like Ja Morant, they should jump all over it. I find that unlikely to happen, but I do suppose anything can happen in the Association.

In theory, Morant in Chicago would not only be great for him professionally but also great for the league. It's been a long time since the Bulls have been relevant in the Eastern Conference, and if they were to find a way to add Morant this offseason, that would almost immediately be the case. Morant would get a fresh start with one of the most historic franchises in the league and one that would effectively give him the keys to lead.

The one concern I would have with Morant in Chicago is whether their front office could build around him. This is a front office that has failed to build around their "stars" in the past, and while Morant would be a strong first piece, the Bulls would almost certainly have to make other moves to compete this upcoming season. All that said, I can't lie and say I wouldn't be at least somewhat intrigued with Morant as the centerpiece in Chicago.