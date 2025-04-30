NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that can resurrect Ja Morant's superstar career arc

Minnesota Timberwolves

Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves had a bit of an underwhelming regular season, this is a team that has put their best foot forward in the NBA Playoffs thus far. They're on the verge of pulling off the first-round upset over the Los Angeles Lakers, and the sky is the limit for this team when Anthony Edwards is playing at the level he currently is. If Ant is able to knock off Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and LeBron James in the span of two years, it tells us all we need to know about his future.

No matter how their playoff run ends, the Wolves will head into the offseason with the priority of upgrading the roster around Edwards. While that will be easier said than done, Ja Morant is one star player who will almost certainly be on Minnesota's radar if he does end up hitting the trade market. It may be difficult to envision how this would come to fruition, but the idea of a Morant-Edwards backcourt terrorizing the Western Conference is quite interesting to think about.

There's reason to believe that if the Wolves could pull off such a move that Morant and Edwards could leave this franchise to completely new heights. Again, I'm not sure if Minnesota would be on Morant's radar or if the Grizzlies would work to make this a possibility, but this is the type of move that could end up shifting the Western Conference's hierarchy. The Wolves should 100 percent be interested in the possibility of prying Morant away from the Grizzlies.