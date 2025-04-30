NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that can resurrect Ja Morant's superstar career arc

Houston Rockets

If there's one thing that has become clear for the Houston Rockets during their first few games of the NBA Playoffs, it's the fact that they are still a superstar away from emerging as a legit threat in the Western Conference. They were a great regular-season story, but the Rockets have certainly left much to be desired so far in the postseason. In fairness, they did get the worst possible draw for them with the Golden State Warriors. Still, they've underwhelmed after how fiesty they were in the regular season.

Looking to answer their long-term questions at the point guard position, Ja Morant could be a natural target for the Rockets (if he ends up hitting the trade market) during the offseason. Not only would Morant be a fit at the point guard position, but he would also fill the missing role of a superstar player.

The big question is whether the move for Morant alone this offseason would be enough for the Rockets to emerge as a much-improved team heading into next year. It's tough to answer that question without knowing how the rest of the roster will continue to develop and what they would theoretically have to give up in a potential deal.

Nevertheless, the thought of Morant joining the young Rockets is an intriguing one to think about. Would the Grizzlies want to help one of their conference rivals? Would Morant even have the Rockets on his theoretical list of preferred landing spots? It's tough to predict right now, but Houston would almost certainly have to throw itself in the running for such a big star player.