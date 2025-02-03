NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Wings Dallas Mavericks could target after bold move for AD

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring five wing players the Dallas Mavericks could end up targeting after the bold move for Anthony Davis.

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to reassess their situation after the completely surprising bold move of essentially swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis over the weekend, it will be interesting to see what other moves the team may have in mind with a few days left before the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline. If I had to guess, I'd assume the Mavs aren't done making moves. Over the next few days, this team may continue to remain active in the trade market.

Looking at the teams' roster, there's reason to believe that they could look to make an upgrade on the wing. Losing Luka will not be easy for the Mavs to overcome and while AD is a talented two-way star who will certainly raise the ceiling for their frontcourt, Dallas absolutely still needs to find a way to improve on the wing. As NBA Trade Deadline week tips off, we explore five wing players who the Mavs could look to target next.

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Over the last few weeks, it's become pretty apparent that the Toronto Raptors are open to the possibility of trading Bruce Brown ahead of the trade deadline. He's in the final year of his contract and, at this point, it's probably unlikely that he's going to re-sign in Toronto. Because of that, he makes sense as a natural trade target heading into the deadline. For a team like the Mavs, who could have use for a versatile guard/wing player, Brown could emerge as a target over the next few days.

I'm not sure if a trade for Brown would move the needle enough for the Mavs but he's the type of low-risk target that could make sense for Dallas, especially if the asking price remains low. Brown knows what it takes to help a team win a championship and has proven in the past that he's willing to play whatever role is needed for the betterment of the team - those are exactly the types of players that the Mavs should be targeting at the deadline. In what could be another multi-team deal, the Mavs do have what it takes to swing a deal for Brown. The question is, does Dallas want to go down that route?