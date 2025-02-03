NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Wings Dallas Mavericks could target after bold move for AD

Caleb Martin, Philadelphia 76ers

One name that has recently begun to pop up, somewhat surprisingly, in the rumor mill is Caleb Martin. Even though he just signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason, there's reason to believe that he may not be a player that is considered completely off the table as we head into the trade deadline week. He's left a bit to be desired during his first season in Philadelphia and as the Sixers continue to struggle as a team, it wouldn't be all that surprising for them to explore their options at the deadline - including trading away a player like Martin.

Even though the Sixers have begun to play much better of late, it's unlikely that they're going to emerge as any kind of threat to make any noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Any momentum that the team is able to build during the second half of the season is likely with next season in mind. It wouldn't be that surprising to see the Sixers seriously explore the possibility of trading Martin, especially if they feel as if the original signing was a bit of a mistake for the team.

But one team's potential mistake could be considered another team's answer. Dallas could find some value in pursuing a deal for a versatile wing like Martin. In the past, Martin has shown the ability to play all over the court and that could hold value for a Mavs team that will be looking for versatility heading into the trade deadline. Sure, Martin has had a shaky year, partly due to injuries, but perhaps that could change in a new role.

It's far from a foregone conclusion that the Sixers would aggressively explore trading Martin. However, if the right deal did come along, I don't believe Philadelphia would completely ignore the possibility of it. Looking to add a defensive element on the wing, Martin could be a natural fit for a Mavs team that is looking to embrace a new philosophy after the blockbuster move for AD.