NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Wings Dallas Mavericks could target after bold move for AD

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been in the market to make a big splash heading into the NBA Trade Deadline and of late, they'd been most recently linked to Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler. Now that both of those targets are probably off their list, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead of the team. Even though there's a chance they could end up standing pat, I can't completely count this team out from making a move that we can't foresee at the moment. That's just how this front office has operated in the past.

In what could be a much bigger deal, I can't put it past the Warriors from attempting to trade Andrew Wiggins. As the Warriors may need to retool their roster, trading Wiggins may not be completely off the table at the moment. If it's a possibility, the Dallas Mavericks could be a natural fit for the two-way wing. While Wiggins has had his ups and downs throughout his career, he did play an important role in the Warriors championship a few years back.

In what could be a similar role for him in Dallas, there's reason to believe that Wiggins could excel with another change of scenery at this point in his career. If the Warriors do find another big-salary target to pursue ahead of the trade deadline, they'll almost certainly have to find a new home for Wiggins. That's where the Mavs could enter the conversation to take advantage of a situation by landing the polarizing wing.

While it could prove to be difficult to envision how the Mavs could easily find the salaries to match Wiggins' contract, there is a path that would involve trading the likes of Daniel Gafford, Quentin Grimes, and Dwight Powell. After landing Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, the Mavs may now be willing to move on from a couple of players in their frontcourt - of course, that's under the assumption Dereck Lively II will be back before the end of the regular season.