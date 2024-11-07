NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Realistic targets Lakers should prioritize after uneven start
Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Even though the Brooklyn Nets have been slightly better than expected to begin the season, I can't imagine much has changed when it comes to the team's overall outlook for the year. The Nets are still very much at a rebuilding stage and I'd be shocked if they didn't emerge as sellers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Assuming that will still be the case, there's a good chance that Dorian Finney-Smith will be one of the most sought-after targets at the deadline. And if he's available, the Los Angeles Lakers should at least make a call.
If the Lakers aren't able to find a legit starting center to play next to Anthony Davis, finding a worthy two-way forward to help alleviate some of the pressure off his shoulders would be the next best thing. For the Lakers, that could mean exploring the DFS trade market. As one of the most underrated two-way power forwards in the league, DFS could be an intriguing addition to the team's frontcourt before the deadline. DFS is off to another solid start to the year, averaging 11 points and five rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.
DFS is the type of player that could theoretically fit in any system and one that will be an immediate help to the Lakers on both ends of the floor. At 31 years old, DFS could be ready to play for a contender. And with all due respect to the start the Nets have gotten off to this season, Brooklyn is not in a position to emerge as a contender anytime soon. Because of that, it's only natural for the team to shop him leading up to the deadline. Any team with a need in the frontcourt should and likely will be in contact with Brooklyn.
Whether the Lakers could emerge from a potential bidding war remains to be seen. But there are reasons why they should be willing to meet the potential asking price of one future first-round pick and a potential young player. The difficult part of trading for DFS is the fact that he has a player option for next season and likely that he's going to opt out to try and get one more big payday before the end of his prime years in the league. In essence, most teams have to view DFS as a potential rental acquisition.