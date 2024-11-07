NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Realistic targets Lakers should prioritize after uneven start
Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
At this point in the list, we get a bit more creative. There are certainly vast possibilities that the Los Angeles Lakers could end up exploring ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. But one underrated option that could hit the trade block at some point over the next couple of months is Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart. He's had an up-and-down stint with the Grizzlies over the past year and even with the team at full strength this season, his role is still very much in question. He's currently sidelined with an injury but he's yet to look comfortable with the team.
In five games played this season, Smart is averaging just six points and three assists per game on 24 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from 3-point range in less than 20 minutes per contest. It's absolutely an extremely small sample size but there are clearly some questions about his overall fit on the team. It would come at a surprise if the Grizzlies ended up trading him at the deadline but we have surely seen some stranger things take place in the league before. I don't think Smart being a trade deadline candidate can be completely discounted.
With a need to add more depth to their backcourt, Smart would make sense for the Lakers. He's the type of combo guard who could fit alongside Austin Reaves. He'd also help take some of the defensive pressure off the team's backcourt. Even though he is struggling with his offensive efficiency to begin the season, there's reason to believe that Smart could still make waves in the rotation based on his playmaking ability and his versatility on the defensive end of the floor.
If the Grizzlies are looking to offload Smart over the next couple of months in anticipation of making another move at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Lakers could emerge as a potential landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. At this point, there's an argument to be made that Smart may not be a great fit in Memphis. A fresh start, especially after his departure from Boston, could very much be in the cards for Smart in the not-so-distant future. And, who knows, perhaps it will involve the Lakers.