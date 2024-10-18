NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars who will desperately need a fresh start by the deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting seven star players who will desperately want and need a fresh start by this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
Over the past two months, the NBA's rumor mill has been fairly quiet. However, as the start of the 2024-25 NBA season arrives, expect that to change. As soon as the regular season starts back up, so will the rumor mill. Soon enough, the trade block will be populated once again and the next slate of difference-making players to potentially be on the move will emerge.
As we inch closer to the next trade season, we predict seven star players who could desperately need a fresh start by the NBA Trade Deadline.
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
For the past couple of trade deadline seasons, Kyle Kuzma is a name that has seemingly been thrown around as a potential target for contenders with a need in the frontcourt. I can't imagine that's going to be any different this year. I believe that by the trade deadline, Kuzma is going to get to a point where he'd welcome a change of scenery with open arms as it becomes more and more clear that the Wizards are in the early stages of a long rebuild.
And as a versatile frontcourt player on a good contract, Kuzma could be a hot name on the trade block. The Wizards are years away from reemerging as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference and it would make the most sense for them to trade Kuzma. There's a good chance that he'll strongly agree with that by the trade deadline.