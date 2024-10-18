NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars who will desperately need a fresh start by the deadline
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Heading into the start of the season, the Miami Heat are in a difficult spot. On paper, they seemingly have a talented roster. However, this is a team that has been unable to remain healthy and gel together as a cohesive unit over the past two regular seasons. And if that doesn't change this year, the argument for the Heat to pivot their build away from Jimmy Butler and around Bam Adebayo will continue to grow. In the final year of his contract, there's a very real chance that Jimmy and the Heat could get to the NBA Trade Deadline and come to the realization that a trade makes sense for both sides.
At 35 years old, Jimmy is at the point in his career where he can no longer be asked to be the No. 1 option and expect to be successful. For one reason or another, the Heat hasn't been able to deliver him the right supporting star.
If the Heat stumble out of the gate and emerge as a disappointment, Jimmy could get to a point where he believes a change of scenery is the best path forward. At that point, the Heat may not disagree much.