NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars who will desperately need a fresh start by the deadline

The NBA Trade block could get active soon.

By Michael Saenz

Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers / Soobum Im/GettyImages
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

It was always odd that the Portland Trail Blazers decided to give Jerami Grant the long-term extension when they probably knew that a Damian Lillard trade was on the horizon. Nevertheless, the Blazers still have this premier trade asset on their roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. And if the Blazers aren't the side to push for a trade soon, I do believe that we could get to a point where Grant ends up pushing for a deal to get done. Still in the prime of his career, it would be a shame if Grant wasted any more of his golden basketball years on a team that isn't in a position to compete for a playoff spot.

Once Grant realizes that, which could happen this season, a trade is going to make the most sense for both sides. I do believe the front office wants to give his core a chance to prove themselves this season. But if they don't prove that they're ready to make a big developmental jump, that's when we could see both sides pushing for change.

On the trade block, Grant would theoretically emerge as a hot target for many contenders looking for versatility in the frontcourt.

