NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars who will desperately need a fresh start by the deadline
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
At the start of the NBA offseason, there was a growing sense that the Atlanta Hawks were going to trade Trae Young. For one reason or another, that never came to fruition, and when the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray, it did seem that Young was safe - at least for now. However, I can't help but wonder if that sentiment - on both sides - could change if the Hawks get off to a slow start to the season. The Hawks slightly retooled their roster this offseason but didn't completely pivot toward a rebuild.
That gives me the sense that the Hawks would still very much want to compete for a playoff spot this season. But if that doesn't happen, I do wonder if Young would push for a trade. It can't feel good to know that your name was being shopped over the offseason and maybe Young pushes for a change if he doesn't feel the Hawks are close to reemerging as a playoff contender.
The Young-Murray backcourt duo may not have worked but losing that level of talent is going to have an impact on the team. There's a very real chance the Hawks take a couple of steps back this season.