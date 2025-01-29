NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stunning deadline trades that could change the NBA landscape

Cam Johnson to Memphis Grizzlies

If the first half of the season is any indication, the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be in the race for a top-3 seed in the Western Conference for the majority of the year. The argument could be made that if they want to cement themselves as a legit contender, they're going to have to make at least one more addition before the NBA Trade Deadline. One potential target who could make a ton of sense for the Grizzlies is Cameron Johnson.

Johnson is a player who fits the timeline of the Grizzlies and one who could provide some real value on the wing. If the Grizzlies are serious about emerging as a contender down the stretch, this is the type of move that could change the narrative around the team.

What a trade may look like: The asking price for Johnson has been pretty public. The Nets are looking for two future first-round picks or the equivalent of that if they're going to part ways with Johnson ahead of the deadline. The Grizzlies could have some interesting pieces to get a deal done. I can't help but wonder if a package centered around Jaylen Wells, Marcus Smart (who has never looked like an ideal fit on the roster), and one first-round pick would get a deal done for Johnson.

If the Grizzlies were able to land a deal for Johnson, they would certainly emerge as a much bigger threat to possibly compete with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder once the playoffs roll around. I'm not sure if he would be considered the theoretical final piece of their championship puzzle, but there could be much value in the Grizzlies acquiring Johnson ahead of the deadline if they do want to cement their chances of emerging as a real threat to break through in the Western Conference.