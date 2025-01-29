NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stunning deadline trades that could change the NBA landscape

Jimmy to the Golden State Warriors

There have been some whispers that the Golden State Warriors aren't in a position where they're willing to go all-in on a move heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. However, that may have changed now that it appears as if the asking price surrounding Jimmy Butler has dipped. Since the beginning of this trade cycle, the Warriors were always considered to be a natural potential landing spot for Jimmy. He fits in the same championship timeline as Steph Curry and he would be a great addition next to him and Draymond Green.

Depending on how the market continues to develop between now and the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline, it would be outlandish to overlook the Warriors as a potential Jimmy suitor. With so many moving parts still at play across the league, the Warriors adding Jimmy at the deadline could very much change how the landscape of the West is viewed - especially considering that, aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the top of the conference is still very much an uncertainty.

What a trade may look like: To make this deal work, the Warriors and Heat would probably have to include three of four teams. But, in theory, the Warriors can send out Andrew Wiggins, other expiring salary, and a potential first-round pick to get a deal done. Would this be enough to pry Jimmy away from the Heat and from other teams? That will largely depend on what the rest of the offers look like, but there may be a reason why Golden State is all of a sudden open to the idea of trading for Jimmy again.

If Jimmy were to be traded to the Warriors, it would certainly send shockwaves across the league. Even though the Warriors are currently considered somewhat of an afterthought in the Western Conference, sitting as the 11th seed, there's no question that the addition of Jimmy would certainly change the narrative around the team. As a veteran team with a strong supporting star next to Curry, it would be foolish to overlook the Warriors heading down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.