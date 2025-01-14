NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Players who are near locks to be traded at the deadline

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Over the last few weeks, it's become pretty clear that the Brooklyn Nets are very much making the strong pivot toward rebuilding their roster. The trades of Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith have pretty much cemented that idea. With a few weeks until the NBA Trade Deadline, the Nets may not be done. Cameron Johnson has been one of the bigger names on the trade market over the last few weeks and there's a strong indication that he's going to be moved ahead of the deadline. At this point, there's a strong chance that he could end up being the biggest name moved over the next few weeks.

As the Nets look to break down their roster even more before the offseason, Johnson seems like a strong candidate to be moved. Considering his production, Johnson has one of the best contracts in the league. With two years and a little over $40 million left on his deal, Johnson could emerge as a strong third or fourth for a playoff contender. For as good a player as he can be in the right situation, Johnson does not offer that much value for a rebuilding team like the Nets.

Why Cameron Johnson will likely be traded: The Nets may have a bright future but this is a team that probably still has to make a couple of steps back before they begin to take any further. The big goal for the team between now and the end of the season has to consist of putting the team in the best position to land a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. For as much pushback as there may be about tanking, Brooklyn would greatly benefit from moving up the lottery rankings between now and the end of the season.

Trading Johnson before the deadline could go a long way in helping the Nets lose as many games as they can for the remainder of the season. In what is expected to be a strong draft class, the Nets' build would benefit from landing a top pick. It's not a guarantee that they'll be able to do so if they trade Johnson but there's no question that it would certainly help their cause. For both Johnson and the Nets, a trade just makes too much sense for it not to happen.