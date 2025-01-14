NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Players who are near locks to be traded at the deadline

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

It was a bit shocking when the New Orleans Pelicans didn't trade Brandon Ingram during the offseason. All signs were beginning to point in that direction and the Pelicans decided that they'd much rather let the start of the season (at the very least) play out. Unfortunately, this season has been a pretty huge disaster for the team. Between the injuries and the overall disappointment, the future is very much unclear not only for Ingram but also for the rest of the core pieces of this roster.

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I do believe that the Pelicans are going to push hard to trade Ingram. It doesn't appear as if they're working toward a contract extension and with how much the team has left to be desired so far this year, it may make the most sense for both sides to simply part ways. Still just 27 years old, Ingram could be considered to have a bright future in the league. It's just probably not going to be with the Pelicans because I think both sides would much rather prefer a change ahead of the deadline.

Why Brandon Ingram will likely be traded: When push comes to shove, the Pelicans must ask themselves - how do they envision this offseason playing out? Do they legitimately see a path toward re-signing Ingram? Is there a way in which Ingram and Williamson can coexist on the same team? Because, at least for now, the evidence suggests that may not be the case. Either way, if there is at least some hesitance on the part of the front office, it's pretty clear what the decision needs to be before the deadline.

The good news for the Pelicans is that Ingram should be considered a positive asset across the league. I'm not sure if New Orleans is going to be able to get maximum value for Ingram at this point but it's also not like they're going to have to staple an asset to get him off the roster. It's tough to predict where he's going to land but if the two sides aren't close to a contract extension agreement (which appears to be the case), it's clear that a trade has to take place.