NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

NBA Trade Rumors: Now that the trade deadline dust has settled, we predict 8 more superstars who could hit the block over the next 12 months.

I'm not sure anyone could've written a better script for how this year's NBA Trade Deadline unfolded. From the big names that were moved to the last-minute deals that nearly came to fruition, the 2025 trade deadline was one for the history books. Looking ahead, it's only natural to begin to speculate on what the next trade season could hold. As we inch closer to the offseason, we predict eight superstars who could end up hitting the trade block over the next 12 months.

Honorable mention: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Even though the Sacramento Kings managed to acquire Zach LaVine (a theoretical win now player) after they were somewhat forced to trade De'Aaron Fox, I have a hard time believing this team is going to be in a position to make much noise in the Western Conference anytime soon. The front office may not want to admit it, but you'd have to imagine that even if it just is a soft rebuild, change is on the horizon for the Kings.

Now that Fox is gone, you can't help but wonder if that's the move that could end up pushing a player like Domantas Sabonis to ask for a trade. Sabonis will be 29 years old this offseason and may feel like he's at a point in his career where he wants to play for a winner. It seemed as if the Kings were inching toward that direction but that may no longer be the case with Fox gone.

What are the odds Sabonis hits the trade block?

Playing the best basketball of his career, if this season ends on a negative note, I'd say there's a good chance the Kings may have this conversation during the summer. It may not even have to be pressed by Sabonis. From a talent perspective, the Kings don't have what it takes to seriously compete in the Western Conference - unless Keegan Murray makes a huge jump in his development during the second half of the season.

I'd put the number at around 60 percent that Sabonis ends up being available in the next 12 months. There's also a chance that the Kings let next season begin before assessing such a big move. He does still have three guaranteed years left on his contract, so there isn't a level of urgency from Sacramento's point of view. That's something else to note.