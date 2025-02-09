NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

The LA Clippers haven't been a complete disaster this season, certainly not the the extent that some believed they would be after losing Paul George in free agency, and after the fact it became known that Kawhi Leonard was going to miss a huge bulk of the start of the season. Still in the running for a top-6 seed in the Western Conference, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season unfolds for the team. I can't help but think that how they close this season will certainly impact how they operate during the summer.

I still hold firm on the idea that a complete rebuild of the roster is closer for the team than many realize. And if this season does end in a missed postseason berth or a quick playoff exit, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Clippers explore some big moves during the offseason. One that could make sense for the team is a trade of Kawhi. He's clearly not the player he once was and with two years left on his contract, he could make sense for another contending team. For the Clippers, Kawhi doesn't fit if they're not in contention.

What are the odds Kawhi hits the trade block?

I suppose that his presence on the roster does give the Clippers a shot to be relevant, but I'm not sure Kawhi moves the need as much as he used to. Even though he's shown some flashes of brilliance as he's made his way back into the lineup for the Clippers, he's no longer a player that you build around in the NBA. Kawhi is a great player but he's no longer in his prime (mostly due to injuries).

If the Clippers have a chance to trade Kawhi this offseason, I'd imagine they'd jump at the opportunity. And if Kawhi can get to the offseason healthy, I do believe it's going to be considered a possibility. How likely of a move will it be? It's hard to predict but I'd put it at 20-30 percent. Past his prime, it may be time for the Clippers to move on from Kawhi. If they get a chance to do so at some point in the next 12 months, I can't imagine they'd let that opportunity slip through their fingers.