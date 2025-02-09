NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Last offseason, it did feel as if the Utah Jazz were genuinely open to trading Lauri Markkanen. A huge contract extension effectively took him off the market - for one year. As soon as this season ends and the offseason arrives, Markkanen will once again be eligible to be traded. Whether the Utah Jazz would be open to trade Markkanen is an entirely difference question. However, legally, Markkanen is going to be able to be back on the block sooner rather than later.

If this season was any indication, the Jazz are ways away from being relevant in the Western Conference. The fact that they don't have any strong building blocks around Markkanen in place could decide the All-Star forward's future. If Utah isn't close to competing, and they aren't willing to build around him with win-now players, I'm not really sure what the value is in keeping him on the roster. That's why I ultimately believe it's only a matter of time until we see Markkanen's name back on the rumor mill.

What are the odds Markkanen hits the trade block?

If the Jazz aren't able to significantly upgrade their roster during the offseason, I could absolutely see the team getting to the point where they'd be open to hearing Markkanen trade offers - especially in the months leading up to the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline. This time around, perhaps Markkanen would be much more willing to play along - considering he has his guaranteed max contract. If the Jazz does truly want to build around Markkanen, they have to make some big moves pretty soon.

If next season begins and the Jazz continue to find themselves amongst the worst teams in the NBA, it would almost be malpractice to continue to string along the 28-year-old Markkanen. He's a great player and deserves to be in a winning situation. The Jazz are currently that and if something doesn't drastically change soon, it would be far from surprising to see Markkanen back on the trade block within the next 12 months.