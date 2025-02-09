NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

This is a possibility that probably half the NBA is awaiting. I do believe that there's a good chance it ends up happening in the next 12 months. Looking at the moves this front office has made of late, they reek of desperation. Trading for Damian Lillard was completely unnecessary and felt like a last-ditch move to potentially win another ring in the Giannis era. Even though that decision hasn't paid off just yet, it's objectively not that terrible of a move. On the other hand, the decision to trade for Kyle Kuzma was certainly a polarizing move.

It's hard to tell how that will all work out for the Bucks but it's hard to imagine how this is all going to lead toward a championship. If the Bucks have another disappointing end to their season, it wouldn't be all that surprising for this front office to take a step back and explore other options moving forward. I can't imagine the front office will WANT to trade Giannis but if he does hit the block, it will almost certainly come via a trade demand. There are already whispers of that possibility, which stemmed from earlier this season.

What are the odds Giannis hits the trade block?

Again, the only way this becomes a mere possibility is if Giannis pushes for a trade. I believe there's a chance that will happen in the next 12 months. If the Bucks disappoint once again, I can't absolutely see Giannis quietly asking for a trade. If Giannis were to hit the trade block, the return that the Bucks would get could be historic. The number of teams that would be interested in Giannis would probably be in the double digits. Whether they'd be able to meet Milwaukee's asking price is an entirely different question.

There have been whispers in the past but I truly believe that we're inching closer and closer to a possible trade demand from Giannis. If it's ever going to happen, we're probably getting to that danger zone Giannis is 30 years old and has just two years left on his contract before he could potentially opt out to test free agency. As we know, no superstars ever make it to free agency in the modern NBA. If Giannis is thinking about changing teams, a trade demand is probably going to happen within the next 12 months.