NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Superstars who shockingly could still be moved before deadline

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

With how disastrous this season has been for the Philadelphia 76ers, anything and everything could be on the table for the team heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though they may not be expected to trade any of their core players, there are recent rumors that suggest teams have called and asked about the availability of Paul George. At least thus far, you'd have to imagine that the Sixers have shut down those calls but you never know. Things can change quickly in the NBA and if Philly really likes an offer, would it be that surprising for them to change courses?

I wouldn't expect the Sixers to trade PG but with how shaky of a first year he's had with the Sixers, it would be malpractice for the team to not at least hear teams out. It's hard to imagine what it would take for Philly to part ways with PG but it's certainly one other huge storyline to keep a close eye on heading into the trade deadline.

A few teams that could make the bold move: Any contender team that feels they are an offensive wing presence away from winning a title could be a natural landing spot for PG. Teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks could all make sense for PG. Whether any of those teams are serious about offering what Philly would be asking for remains to be seen but if PG were to be moved at the deadline, it would make for a huge league-changing move.

At the end of the day, I'm not sure how likely it is for the Sixers to trade PG, especially considering how this season has been decimated by injuries. But with the craziness that we've seen in the past few days and by what's being reported in the rumor mill, I'd say there's nothing in the NBA that can happen at the trade deadline that should take us by complete surprise anymore.