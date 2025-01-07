NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks may have everything Heat desires for Jimmy Butler deal

NBA Trade Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks may be the ideal trade partner for the Miami Heat as they look to move Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Heat has to be desperate to trade Jimmy Butler. They may not publically admit that but with the way this narrative has spiraled out of control, the Heat and Jimmy are headed toward an ugly divorce that needs to be settled sooner rather than later. It's most recently been reported that the Heat is engaged on multiple fronts regarding a potential trade of Jimmy but nothing does seem imminent at the moment.

Perhaps the most interesting detail of that reporting by Phoenix Suns and NBA insider John Gambadoro is the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks, of all teams, are one that has shown some interest in a potential deal for Jimmy. And thinking of it deeply, there could be an argument made that the Heat could get everything they want in a return for Jimmy from the Bucks.

What would the Miami Heat want in return for Jimmy Butler?

From everything we know about the Heat, this is a franchise that doesn't like tanking. To suggest that the Heat is looking for young players and draft picks in return for Jimmy would be foolish. In a perfect world, the Heat would want an All-Star caliber player in return for Jimmy to keep the Heat competitive. If Miami can't get that, which could be considered unlikely, they're going to value flexibility in 2026.

Ideally, they would be able to trade Jimmy for an expiring contract after this season and a draft pick or two. But that doesn't seem likely. The next best thing is to trade for players with just one year remaining on their contracts after this season to gain ultimate flexibility to build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo heading into the summer of 2026. At that point, the Heat could build from scratch with Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson also coming off the books. Miami could head into the summer of 2026 with a boatload of salary cap space in this scenario.

Interestingly enough, the Bucks could offer the Heat just that. Because the Bucks are limited with what they can do via trade financially, the fact that they're one of the teams interested in Jimmy tells you they are willing to trade Khris Middleton. Damian Lillard can't be included in a trade for Jimmy for CBA reasons and there's no way they're going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Therefore, with limited flexibility, that means the only real way the Bucks could trade for Jimmy is if the deal looks something like this:

Why the Miami Heat would do this deal

If the Heat doesn't have a ton of options, and if this is a deal that is on the table, this is a deal that they should probably accept. The only thing that may stand in the way of such a deal happening could be pride.

Objectively speaking, a player like Khris Middleton may be the best option the Heat get in a straight-up swap. If he can get - and remain - healthy, he's certainly a player that could help the Heat continue to be competitive in the Eastern Conference. Lopez, as an expiring contract after this season, would also be a solid addition next to Adebayo in the frontcourt. Not to mention how valuable that 2031 first-round pick from the Bucks could end up being in the long run. At worst, the Heat will be able to either trade Middleton at next year's trade deadline (as an expiring contract) or let him walk in free agency to open the door for an aggressive 2026 free agency plan.

On the other hand, it's simple for the Bucks. Middleton hasn't proved he can remain healthy and swapping Jimmy for him would be beneficial and worth the gamble even if it is just for the remainder of this season. They could get one more star-studded playoff run before completely retooling their core after the season.

Would the Heat and Bucks want to work together for a deal? That remains to be seen. But the argument could be made that this is a deal that could end up working for both sides.