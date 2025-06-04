NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant update reveals when he'll be traded

NBA Trade Rumors: The most recent Kevin Durant trade update gives fans much-needed clarity on when a deal could come to fruition.

A Kevin Durant trade could be coming sooner than most realize. According to a recent report, the Phoenix Suns are pushing to trade KD before the 2025 NBA Draft.

While there's been plenty of speculation that this offseason could provide much chaos across the league, including some big trades, there are few known certainties heading into the summer. If there's one, it probably revolves around a potential trade of KD. For the past few months, there have been consistent rumors about the Suns trading KD. However, over the last few weeks, there had not been much momentum toward a deal. That could finally be changing.

Assuming this recent report is accurate, it will add even more interest and intrigue heading into the last couple of weeks before the NBA Draft. In many ways, if a KD trade does take place before the draft or even on draft night, it will open the door to even more chaos.

What teams make the most sense for Kevin Durant?

Predicting what teams may be currently in the KD sweepstakes could be complicated, especially considering there are many that are still awaiting the outcome of the situation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Many of the teams that will theoretically be interested in KD are probably more focused on Giannis first.

In many ways, there may not be clarity on KD's next landing spot until Giannis and the Bucks get on the same page about what's next for them, respectively. If it becomes clear that Giannis is not going to hit the trade block, it's going to clarify much on the KD front. Until then, it could be difficult to predict where KD will be traded.

Unless, of course, a team jumps out of nowhere and decides that they're not in a position to wait for the Giannis situation to sort itself out. At this point, that's probably what the Suns are hoping for, especially if they're looking to trade him, or at least find some sort of resolution on that front before the NBA Draft.

If I were forced to pick a couple of teams to keep a close eye on, the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets appear to be natural landing spots for KD. Interestingly enough, both are also two prime candidates for Giannis' next landing spot. The question is, will either of those two teams blink (and elect to make a move for KD) before there's a resolution on the Giannis front?