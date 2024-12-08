NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Knee-jerk move every team may consider at the deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down one desperate knee-jerk move that every NBA team may end up considering at the trade deadline.
Now that we're beginning to hit the thick of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, teams are beginning to realize what they are and aren't. At this point in the year, most teams understand their weaknesses and as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, they're going to have an opportunity to address them or stand pat. The NBA trade season is also one of the most exciting few months in the NBA, and we have just about arrived at that point.
Rumors and speculation will continue to spread as we get closer to the trade deadline. For many teams, there's always one panic move that could be on the table. Whether they end up pulling the trigger on such a move or not is ultimately up to them. Let's explore one knee-jerk trade deadline move that each team may end up considering as we inch closer to February.
Atlanta Hawks
Knee-jerk move: Trading Trae Young
Even though I don't believe it's a move that the Atlanta Hawks will consider much leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, moving on from Trae Young could be a deal they could theoretically explore. However, with the way the Hawks are playing as of late, having won six games in a row and nine of their last 13 games, I do believe it's a bit premature for the team to go down that path. But if things do end up becoming more bleak, it could be a nuclear option that the front office ends up pulling before the trade deadline. For now, I do believe the Hawks like how they've progressed through the early portion of the season.
Boston Celtics
Knee-jerk move: Trading Payton Pritchard
Despite a few early season hiccups, the Boston Celtics appear to be as dominant as they were last season. Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, it's hard to envision the team making a big move - mostly because they don't have much flexibility in pursuing one. However, if they did, they'd almost have to be willing to trade a player like Payton Pritchard. With the way he's played this season, Pritchard is on one of the best contracts in the league. If the Celtics felt they needed to add more insurance to the frontcourt, trading Pritchard, in the midst of his breakout season, could be one path toward accomplishing that.