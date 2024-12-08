NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Knee-jerk move every team may consider at the deadline
Oklahoma City Thunder
Knee-jerk move: Trading Lu Dort
The Oklahoma City Thunder are beginning to separate themselves as the best team in the Western Conference. As most teams continue to battle their own version of inconsistencies, it's the Thunder that has managed to remain consistently good - even despite their own injury issues that they've faced so far this season. However, in an attempt to possibly improve their team even more, there are potential paths toward achieving that through the NBA Trade Deadline. One of those paths could lead to. trading Lu Dort.
However, at least for now, I'm not sure how smart of a move that would end up being for the Thunder. Even though Dort has seen a drop in production each of the past two seasons, he's continued to play an important role on the defensive end of the floor for the Thunder. Losing him on that end of the floor could impact this team on levels that you can't see on the stat sheet. While trading Dort could be appealing, especially in a potential move for a bigger name, I'm not sure it's a move the Thunder should willingly explore just yet.
Orlando Magic
Knee-jerk move: Trading Jonathan Isaac
Between the injuries and inconsistent play so far this season, there's reason to believe that the Orlando Magic would be open to trading Jonathan Isaac. However, if the team's other injury issues teach us anything, it's the fact that Orlando needs as much depth insurance as they can get. Trading Isaac right now would be a short-sighted move that would be difficult to explain. Even with the emergence of Tristan da Silva, I'm not sure the Magic would be comfortable with trading Isaac.
While he's struggled a bit so far this year, there is going to come a time during the second half of the season or in the playoffs when the Magic will need him. You can't teach Isaac's size and versatility at the position. There's a reason why the Magic stuck beside him throughout the injury issues through the first few years of his career. The Magic could be open to trading Isaac at the deadline but it could be a knee-jerk move without much value.