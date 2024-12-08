NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Knee-jerk move every team may consider at the deadline
San Antonio Spurs
Knee-jerk move: Trading Keldon Johnson
I'm not quite sure how aggressive the San Antonio Spurs are going to be heading into the NBA Trade Deadline but there are plenty of moves that they could end up making. Between the draft capital that they have and the young players on their roster, if the Spurs truly wanted to make a move, there's reason to believe that they could. However, one player that could be on the chopping block that I wouldn't suggest the Spurs trade (at least not at this year's trade deadline) is Keldon Johnson.
Even though he may not be considered a great fit for the team, I still believe he does hold some value coming off the bench (a role he's embraced so far this season). Additionally, even if the Spurs did want to trade Johnson, I believe there would be a much greater value in trading him during the offseason rather than rushing to make a move at the deadline. But with the way his contract is structured, the greatest value in trading Johnson will likely come in the next two seasons. Trading him now is a knee-jerk reaction that doesn't make much sense for the team.
Toronto Raptors
Knee-jerk move: Trading Jakob Poeltl
Even though I'm not sure there are many expecting the Toronto Raptors to play much of a postseason factor in the Eastern Conference, there's reason to believe that they could play their way into the Play-In Tournament conversation. As the Raptors continue to get healthy, this is a team that is naturally going to be a problem based on pure talent. However, they could punt on that possibility if they were to trade Jakob Poeltl at the NBA Trade Deadline.
While it would be a move that makes sense on paper, considering his age and value, I'm not sure it would be a sensible rash move on the part of the Raptors. Poeltl has been great for the Raptors since his return to the team and has been the team's most consistent frontcourt player so far this season. He's also a valued veteran who helps all the youth that Toronto has in the locker room. If the Raptors feel they're close, trading Poeltl, at least for now, would be considered a big mistake.