NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Knee-jerk move every team may consider at the deadline
Detroit Pistons
Knee-jerk move: Trading for Zach LaVine
The Detroit Pistons have certainly shown some growth so far this season. Even though it appears they're probably still a year away from emerging as a legitimate threat to make the playoffs, there's reason to be optimistic about this team. However, as we get closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, there could be the lure of trading for a veteran player to help the Pistons become even more competitive down the stretch. One name that the Pistons have been linked to before is Zach LaVine. There's probably a chance they're linked to him again.
For as good of a player as LaVine is, I'm not sure he'd be a great fit for the Pistons. There's a chance he could end up hurting their young core's development and as they continue to improve, I'm not sure that's what the Pistons need at this point. Trying to expedite a rebuild could end up hurting it in the long run. The Pistons could be growing impatient but if this season has taught them anything, it should be that they're certainly on the right track.
Golden State Warriors
Knee-jerk move: Trading Brandin Podziemski
As the Golden State Warriors continue to fade after such a strong start to the season, it's perfectly understandable for the team to want to aggressively improve the roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The argument could be made that they owe it to Steph Curry to do so. However, one knee-jerk move that the Warriors should avoid is trading Brandin Podziemski. After hyping him up during the offseason, the Warriors can't seemingly change their stance on him this quickly.
Even though he's had an up-and-down sophomore season, the Warriors can't go from considering him as a player completely off-limits in a deal for Lauri Markkanen to a player they're looking to desperately trade. That would be foolish and not necessarily indicative of how the Warriors generally do business. There are a few players the Warriors could realistically trade at the deadline. Podziemski is not one of them. If they do, it would be one of the most surprising recent moves from the franchise.