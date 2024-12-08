NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Knee-jerk move every team may consider at the deadline
Miami Heat
Knee-jerk move: Trading Bam Adebayo
It's clear that the Miami Heat have struggled this season. They look like a team without an identity and without a clear path forward. However, at the same time, I do believe it would be pretty outlandish for this team to completely blow up their roster. While I would understand if the Heat did want to trade Jimmy Butler, who will be a free agent after the season, I'm still not sold on Miami making a move like trading Bam Adebayo. That would be considered a completely unnecessary move to make at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Bam has had his struggles so far this season but I would probably place more blame on how he's being set up by the coaching staff and players around him than I would on him. Could it just be a slow start to the season? Absolutely. But from the start, this season did seem doomed for the Heat. And that has to be taken into consideration. In many ways, because of their lack of upgrades during the offseason, this season for the Heat was a disaster before it even began. It'd be foolish to take that out on Bam.
Memphis Grizzlies
Knee-jerk move: Trading Marcus Smart
The Memphis Grizzlies have quietly begun to round into shape over the last few weeks of the regular season. You wouldn't know it with the way the narrative of the Western Conference so far this season, but the Grizzlies are currently the second seed in the standings. Despite their strong play so far this season, it doesn't seem as if anyone is talking about the Grizzlies. That's a mistake. But, if there is one bold move that the Grizzlies could explore this season, it's trading Marcus Smart. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if that's something the Grizzlies should explore just yet.
Even though Smart has struggled to fit with the Grizzlies, I do believe he could still be an asset for the team down the stretch or into the playoffs. Smart has the experience that this team is going to need in the playoffs and if he gets hot, he's a versatile player that could grow into a more defined role for the team during the second half of the season. He's been hurt by injuries and has had a difficult time finding the right role on the team but I do believe it's still a little early to trade him.