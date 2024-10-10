NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks could shop former starter ahead of trade deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks could be looking to shop a former starter ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
The New York Knicks made two blockbuster moves this offseason. They opened the summer by acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and then closed the offseason by making a bold move for Karl-Anthony Towns. As they look to continue to build what they hope will be a championship roster, the Knicks may not be done making moves.
There are already whispers that they could be active ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline and there's one former starter on their roster who could be on the move soon.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, there are multiple teams across the league keeping an eye on the possibility of Mitchell Robinson being available on the trade block. Mitchell has two years left on his contract but has been unable to shake the injury bug each of the past two seasons. But at just 26 years old, Robinson is certainly a talented young big who could command interest on the trade market - if he's healthy.
Mitchell is expected to miss the first half of the season as he continues to recover from foot surgery.
Will a market develop for Mitchell Robinson?
It's hard to predict if Mitchell will be back in time for a market to develop for him before the NBA Trade Deadline but there's no question it's something the Knicks could absolutely explore. After the acquisition from KAT, it does make Robinson a bit more expendable as a player. But at least for now, there's no guarantee Robinson will be back before the deadline.
The hope and the recent reporting suggest that Robinson is expected to be back in January. But knowing Robinson's injury history, that's far from a guarantee. If he is healthy, though, it's hard to imagine he's going to play a big role for the Knicks this season. Because of that, it only makes a potential trade all the more likely.
Robinson is coming off a season in which he averaged six points and nine rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the floor.
And with just one year remaining on his contract after this season, he could emerge as an intriguing trade target for multiple teams across the league. If nothing else, it's certainly one storyline to keep an eye on as we get closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline.