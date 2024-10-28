NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers have sight sets on possible new starting center
NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers may have their sights set on adding a new possible starting center.
As somewhat of a surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to one of the best starts of the season. They're 3-0 through the first week of the season and Anthony Davis is playing some of the best basketball of his career as the starting center. Even though it's not necessarily his preference, mostly because of the wear and tear of an 82-game season, AD has been arguably the best big through the first few games of the season.
However, in an attempt to protect and save AD for when it matters most, it would make sense for the Lakers to beef up their frontcourt. Jaxson Hayes is the only true big man the Lakers have available at the moment. Christian Wood is recovering from injury and while he's expected to be back at some point this season, it would make sense for the Lakers to try and add another natural big to give the team some added flexibility in the frontcourt.
According to a recent report, the Lakers may have eyes on a trade target who could emerge as a starting center option for the team. The Lakers reportedly have an interest in potentially trading for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
Are the Utah Jazz willing to trade Walker Kessler?
Kessler has just one guaranteed year remaining on his contract with the Jazz after this season and his future with the team is far from a certainty. Kessler entered this season as the starting center for the Jazz but it's unclear if he's viewed as a potential long-term fit for the team. And if the offseason was any indication, the Jazz may be open to trading Kessler.
Through the first couple of games of the season, Kessler has shown some signs of bouncing back after a sophomore slump. He's averaging nine points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks per game on 88 percent shooting from the field.
He's certainly a player that could be useful for the Lakers. And if the Jazz don't value his long-term potential, perhaps a team like the Lakers could pry him away at the NBA Trade Deadline. Of course, the big question is whether the Lakers would be willing to pay what the Jazz would want in exchange.
The rumored asking price was high during the offseason but it remains to be seen if that is still the case. Either way, you can bet the Lakers (and perhaps other teams) will be monitoring Kessler's situation in Utah.