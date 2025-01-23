NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks' interest in Bradley Beal is nonexistent?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks may not be as interested in Bradley Beal as perhaps many originally believed.

Over the last few days, the overwhelming opinion is that we're inching closer and closer to a Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns trade. However, at least for now, a deal is not close to being completed. One of the bigger reasons for this could be the lack of a natural landing spot for Bradley Beal. It's been long rumored that the Miami Heat don't exactly want to absorb that contract and with a no-trade clause, Beal would have to agree to wherever he would land. Naturally, that's going to make things all the more difficult.

Recently, though, there were many running with this rumor that Beal could land with the Milwaukee Bucks in a huge multi-layered deal that would also have Jimmy finding his way to Phoenix. However, after a recent report, it does seem as if that speculation could be put to bed. According to Chris Haynes, the connection between the Bucks and Beal is "nonexistent."

Milwaukee was originally interested in Beal before he was traded to Phoenix a couple of offseasons ago and it seems as if that's what many around the league were running with. For now, it's been made clear that the Bucks may not be as willing to make such a gamble on him at this point.

Bradley Beal doesn't make sense for the Milwaukee Bucks

Even though to a certain extent, the Bucks could use an offensive-minded wing to help balance out Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, I'm not sure if Beal was ever viewed as a natural target. It's not even his contract that presents the biggest issue for the Bucks.

In addition to his large contract, Beal has seen a regression in his game since joining the Suns. In fairness, much of that could be due to such a different role he's had to play with the team. That's understandable. Still, any team that takes a shot on Beal would be taking a significant gamble.

For a team like the Bucks, one that doesn't have a ton of luxury to waste time, I'm not sure if Beal is the right gamble to take ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Bucks make a big move at the trade deadline, it has to be one that effectively takes this team from good to great. Beal may not be that type of player at this point in his career anymore. And as the Bucks continue to try to sell Giannis Antetokounmpo on the future, I'm not sure Beal's contract offers them much flexibility if it doesn't work out.

The Bucks are at the point where they may have one last shot to make a big move to extend the Giannis championship window open. I'm not sure if Beal is the clear path forward and it appears the rest of the organization seems to agree. The Beal-to-Bucks movement never made a ton of sense. Perhaps it's time to officially put it to bed.