NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder could be on verge of major deadline miscalculation

NBA Trade Rumors: The Oklahoma City Thunder could be on the verge of a major NBA Trade Deadline miscalculation.

With the best record in the Western Conference, it's natural to expect big things from the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the postseason. However, that's far from a given considering their overall lack of playoff experience. Sure, the Thunder managed to take a step forward last season by making it to the Western Conference semifinals, but this team still leaves much to be desired in terms of playoff pedigree.

Heading not the postseason, if there's one thing that holds the Thunder back, it's probably their lack of overall experience. That's where a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline could make sense for the young Thunder. Objectively speaking, Cameron Johnson, the standout forward from the Brooklyn Nets, seems like a natural fit or trade deadline target for the Thunder. However, at least for now, that appears to be more speculation than actual reporting.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Thunder have no interest in making a deal that is going to shake up their roster at the moment. On one hand, it would make sense considering the Thunder have the best record in the West. However, at the same time, you can't improve the roster without giving something up. I can't help but wonder if the Thunder could be on the verge of a big miscalculation here.

You have to trust the Oklahoma City Thunder

Sure, I understand the Thunder has concerns about messing with the cohesiveness of the team. At the same time, Johnson would be a clear upgrade on the offensive end of the floor - the like of which the team may end up needing heading into the postseason.

I suppose you can't argue with the Thunder right now. This front office has seemingly made every right move and went all-in on the moves for Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the offseason. But if this team does fall short of a conference finals or NBA Finals appearance, we're probably going to go back to this decision ahead of the trade deadline.

The Thunder are hoping that the return of Chet Holmgren at some point during the second half of the season is what will carry them across the finish line. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out for the Thunder, whose championship window has officially opened.