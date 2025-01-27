NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers could shockingly trade Myles Turner at the deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: The Indiana Pacers could look to shockingly move Myles Turner at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Indiana Pacers have looked like a completely different team over the last six weeks of the season. They've effectively put their slow start to the season behind them and have the look of a team that could potentially make some noise in the postseason once again. And with the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, there is a segment that believes the Pacers could make a big win-now move as well.

However, according to a recent report, the Pacers may have another big decision on their minds. According to a recent report, there have been some whispers that suggest the Pacers could be quietly open to trading Turner, who will be seeking a huge contract in free agency after this season, ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Pacers have to make a decision on Myles Turner

In the final year of his contract, Turner is likely going to be in line with a huge deal in free agency. Specifically, there's reason to believe that Turner is going to be demanding a starting contract upwards of $30 million per season. Considering the Pacers are already paying big money tied to Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam over the next few seasons, I'm not sure how much sense it would be to invest huge money in Turner.

That's the big decision that the Pacers have to be completing inside the front office. Even though the team has been playing better of late, it's not that simple of a decision to keep this core group together - especially if they've yet to prove that this roster is good enough to break through in the Eastern Conference.

For as dangerous as the Pacers were last season and for as good as they've played of late, that would be a difficult path for the front office to go down. Then again, at the same time, it would be a difficult sell to the fanbase to simply trade Turner at the deadline. Trading him at the deadline would likely indicate the Pacers taking a bit of a step back as a team.

No matter what the Pacers may end up deciding at the trade deadline, there are going to be some natural concerns about the immediate future of this team. At this point, I'd be shocked (as would the rest of the league) if the Pacers ended up trading Turner. However, when you take into context Indiana's situation, it could very well be in play.