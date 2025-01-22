NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 7 stunning trade deadline deals that will happen

Zach LaVine is finally traded

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference this season. They may not be as successful of a young team as the Houston Rockets have been so far this season but it's pretty clear the Pistons are making strides in their progression as a franchise. After losing Jaden Ivey for the remainder of the season due to injury, it would make sense for this team to target a potential replacement. One player who has been linked to the team in the past and one who they could circle back to is Zach LaVine.

Even though he's become one of the most polarizing trade candidates in recent years, LaVine is having a pretty great season this year. He's, for the most part, successfully rebuilt his trade value so far this season. There are teams that continue to shy away from pursuing a trade for LaVine but I don't think the Pistons should be one of them. The Pistons have the cap space and role for LaVine to step into. He may have two more years left on his contract after this season but that's not unmanageable for Detroit.

Why this trade should happen: With a clear need on the wing, the Pistons should absolutely think about pulling the trigger for LaVine. A deal that could work for both the Pistons and Bulls would revolve around the framework of Simone Fontecchio, Tim Hardaway Jr., and a future first-round pick being sent to Chicago in exchange for LaVine. There would be some natural pushback on this deal from the fan base but I'd argue this is a move that could not only help push this team into the postseason this year and set them up for more success in the future.

The narrative around LaVine has gotten to the point where he's undervalued at this point. He's probably not a pure No. 1 in the NBA but in a supporting role next to Cade Cunningham and Ivey (next season), perhaps there could be some value and true upside. At some point, you'd have to assume that LaVine is eventually going to be traded. Why can't it be the Pistons making a bold move for the offensive-minded wing?