NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 7 stunning trade deadline deals that will happen

The Sacramento Kings are forced into a move for Bruce Brown

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed as if the walls were beginning to close in on the Sacramento Kings. Then they fired head coach Mike Brown and would go on to reel off nine of their last 10 games. I wouldn't say the Kings have solved all their issues, but they're certainly heading in the right direction at the moment. Within shouting distance of a top-5 seed in the Western Conference standings, it would make sense for the Kings to try to make another all-in move at the trade deadline.

There have been several names linked to the Kings in recent weeks but I do believe a player like Bruce Brown could be a cheap option on their radar. Brown has championship experience and would help add some much-needed depth to the backcourt or on the wing. If the Kings don't want to break the bank with a move at the deadline, Brown could be their target. In this deal, the Kings would send Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and two second-round picks for Brown (who is probably on his way out of Toronto either way).

Why this trade should happen: With everything the Kings have faced so far this season, it wouldn't make much sense for the Kings to stand pat at the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Kings do feel any pressure in the front office to avoid a disastrous ending to their season, they almost have to make a move at the deadline. It's difficult to predict what the future holds for the Kings but it's pretty evident that they're going to need another boost down the stretch if they're going to emerge as a real threat to make the postseason in the West.

I'm not sure if Brown is the type of acquisition that is going to turn many heads but he's the type of player that will come in and play the exact role the Kings need to a T. He knows what it takes to play a difference-making role for a contender and believe he could be itching for a fresh start after he's bounced around on non-playoff teams each of the past two seasons. For both the Kings and Brown, this is a move that could end up working for both sides.