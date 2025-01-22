NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 7 stunning trade deadline deals that will happen

Jimmy Butler is traded to the Phoenix Suns

It's no surprise that the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler saga is one of the biggest stories in the NBA at this moment. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it's probably going to be the most popular talking point across the board. With how bad it's already gotten, I can't imagine how poisonous of a situation this could end up being if this lingers after the trade deadline and into the offseason. That's why I do believe the Heat is going to pull the trigger on a deal in the next two weeks. It may not be ideal but, at this point, the Heat has to do something to get this over with.

I predict that the Heat will end up trading Jimmy to the Phoenix Suns. This could end up being a three, four, or five-team deal but for the simplicity of this story, let's assume it's a simple deal between the Heat and Suns. In this deal, the Heat would get Bradley Beal (who would waive his no-trade clause), Ryan Dunn, and Phoenix's 2031 first-round pick in exchange for Jimmy and Josh Richardson. It's far from an ideal move but it effectively ends the Jimmy saga.

Why this trade should happen: In the end, it's pretty simple why I believe this is a deal that needs to happen. There's going to come a point in this saga where the Heat are going to want to end this entire nightmare and Jimmy has not made it easy on them. He wants to be traded to Phoenix and is probably scaring other teams away from putting together fair offers. I may be completely wrong but I do believe there's a good chance Miami is the side that blinks and takes an offer that isn't great but also one that isn't terrible.

Even though taking on Beal isn't ideal, it also has been exaggerated about how bad a situation it would be for Miami. Let's be honest; the Heat isn't competing for a title anytime soon. Adding Beal to help this team remain at least somewhat competitive over the next two seasons wouldn't be the end of the world. And, hey, maybe the Heat can get Beal to decline that player option for the 2026-27 season in favor of a long-term contract? It may be wishful thinking but I do think it's not as outlandish of an idea as some seem to make it out to be. Jimmy will be moved at the deadline and, at this point, I'd be surprised if he wasn't traded to the Suns.